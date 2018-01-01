spuriousliquor

First handheld device to detect spurious liquor
London, September 22: The world’s first handheld device is developed by scientists to detect spurious vodka and whisky when it is still in the bottle. Beneath concealing surfaces, such as
London, September 22: The world’s first handheld device is developed by scientists to detect spurious vodka and whisky when it is still in the bottle. Beneath concealing surfaces, such as
ISLAMABAD ,Dec27: Twenty-one people, mostly Christians, were killed and dozens more affected after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas Eve in central Pakistan, police said Tuesday. The incident happened in a Christian