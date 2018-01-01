Sreeshanth

Sreesanth approaches Kerala High Court to lift life ban
Kochi, Mar 02: Former Indian Cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (S Sreesanth) has approached Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the BCCI to lift the life ban imposed on him after
Mumbai: Tainted India pacer S Sreesanth – who is currently serving a life ban imposed by the BCCI – could drag the cricket board to the Court of Arbitration for
New Delhi, Nov 24: World Cup winning Indian cricketer S Sreesanth is father again and this time he has been blessed with a baby boy. The 33-year-old bowler took social