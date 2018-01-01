Colombo, January 15: Sri Lankan government reinstated the ban on alcohol sale to women, days after lifting it. The law that prohibits women from buying alcohol was lifted first time in
Colombo, Jan 11: Sri Lanka has lifted a ban on selling alcohol to women and prohibiting women from working in places where alcohol is manufactured or sold, the Sri Lankan Ministry
Rameswaram/Tamil Nadu, September 12: 12 Indian fishermen, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy from Delft Island were produced in Oorkavalthurai court on Tuesday. The Sri Lankan court has
New Delhi, September 9: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana met his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on Saturday and held discussions on a range of bilateral issues aimed at further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka partnership.
Colombo/ Sri Lanka, September 6: India will aim to conclude their long tour of Sri Lanka on a high note when they take on the hosts in a one-off T20
Colombo/ Sri Lanka, August 31: Having already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, India will aim to continue their winning streak and rub
Pallekele/ Sri Lanka, August 25: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni produced a calm and composed performance as they shared a crucial century-run stand to help India clinch a nerve-wracking
New Delhi, August 24: Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo would offer undisturbed views of Indian Ocean in the 500 guestrooms and suites and 41 serviced apartments. The hotel is located on
Colombo,August3:Cheteshwar Pujara chose an apt occasion to profess his never-ending love for red-ball cricket, scoring another classy century as India reached 344/3 against Sri Lanka, in Colombo on the first
Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 3: India won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports
Colombi,August1:India opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to viral fever. But, when the regular Test opener hit the nets on Tuesday ahead of the
Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 12: Right handed batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been named as the 15th Captain for the Sri Lankan Cricket team in the Tests after Angelo Mathews stepped
Colombo, July 12: The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has apologized for an incident in which the ground workers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium were told to strip off
London ,June9:India lost to Sri Lanka in their second outing in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday. But what probably broke a million hearts across the country and beyond is
New Delhi, June 2: In the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the advertisement given on the development of train services in India has displayed the picture of Sri
Colombo/Sri Lanka, May 13: INS Darshak, the survey vehicle of the Eastern Naval Command successfully completed surveys of Weligama Bay and the southern coast of Sri Lanka over a period
Colombo/Sri Lanka, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Sri Lanka of India’s full support to further cement the bilateral ties between two neighbours. He reiterated India’s commitment
Colombo, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose the occasion of International Vesak Day function here to exhort the international community to work towards the sustainable world peace.
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, May 11: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs today to attend the International Vesak Day celebrations in Sri Lanka as the chief guest, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka where he will be the chief guest at the International Vesak Day