Colombo,June13: Sri Lankan railway authorities announced a crackdown on selfies on Tuesday after a 12-year-old boy was decapitated and two other men also died while snapping themselves on a coastal
COLOMBO, Feb2: A former Sri Lankan sailor, who had attacked the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with a rifle butt in Colombo in 1987, has been arrested for “predicting” the
Colombo, Jan 16: The Sri Lankan government declared a state of alert in response to what is already considered the worst drought in four decades, implementing measures such as water-use
Varanasi, Nov 26 : A 70-year-old Sri Lankan tourist died reportedly due to heart attack here today, police said. Soma Veersinghe was part of a group of tourists from Sri
Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu Oct 25 : Sri Lankan Naval forces attacked several Indian fishing boats, destroyed fishing nets and chased away the fishermen while they were fishing near the controversial Katchatheevu
Colombo,Oct18:The son of a former Sri Lankan cabinet minister studying at the prestigious London School of Economics was found dead after a brief illness at London, in UK. Adhil Bakeer
Rameswaram,Oct6: Sri Lankan Naval personnel allegedly attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen with stones besides ramming and sinking a mechanised boat and destroying fishing nets of several other vessels off Dhanushkodi, a
Colombo,Sept27:A prominent Sri Lankan newspaper editor killed in 2009 is to be exhumed to aid a new investigation into his murder. Lasantha Wickrematunge ran the Sunday Leader, which was frequently
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA,Sept6: Malaysian police said Monday they have arrested five people after a group of protesters assaulted the Sri Lankan ambassador at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysian authorities said