SrilankanNavy

Sri Lanka,December 2: Sri Lankan Navy arrested around 20 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu with two fishing trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, north and west of the Delft
Chennai, August 10: The Sri Lankan Navy has booked twelve fishermen from Rameswaram and took them down to Kankesanthurai Naval Camp where the interaction is going on. They got arrested
Colombo/Sri Lanka, July 17: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested four Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in their territorial waters. As per the Sri Lankan Navy, the Fast Attack Craft of the
Chennai, July 13: Seven Indian fishermen along with two boats were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu Island in the Palk Strait area on Thursday morning. The detained
Chennai, March 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami urged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to reduce Sri Lanka’s “aggressive actions” against innocent Indian fishermen. In
Rameshwaram, Mar. 7: The Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Lieutenant Commander Chaminda Walakuluge has categorically denied media reports that they shot at Indian fishermen on Monday night. “It is stated that
Rameswaram, March 07: Bridgo, a 22-year-old Tamil Nadu fisherman was shot dead by the Sri Lankan navy on Monday, while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short
Dhanushkodi, Oct 06: Sri Lankan Naval personnel allegedly attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen with stones besides ramming and sinking a mechanised boat and destroying fishing nets of several other vessels off
Rameswaram (TN), Sep 27 : More than 2,000 fishermen from this island were forced to return today without catch after Sri Lankan Naval personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 30