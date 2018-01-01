#stabbed
At least 10 stabbed at California rally

Sacramento June 27:Ten people were injured Sunday after violence broke out between a white supremacist group and counter-protesters, said authorities in Sacramento, California. Two of the injured had critical stab

Woman fatally stabs husband in Delhi, held

New Delhi, May 26 :  A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday on the charge of stabbing her husband to death after a spat over his drinking habit, police said. According