Chennai, April 10: Following the cancellation of the RK Nagar by-polls over allegations of rampant corruption and bribery, DMK working president MK Stalin has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, March 23: Expressing confidence of winning in the RK Nagar by-polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Thursday said it had succeeded earlier also when
Coimbatore, Feb 27: Stalin on Sunday has launched an attack on the AIADMK government as well as O Panneerselvam, while he was talking to his party-men on keeping up the morale
Chennai, Feb 18: I will fast till Governor takes action against the atrocities occurred in the assembly on Saturday. Stalin has started protests at Marina. Protesting against the Palaniswami’s floor
Chennai, Feb. 18: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin on Friday said they would oppose Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy in the assembly in Saturday’s floor test.
Chennai, Feb 17: DMK’s Working President MK Stalin on Friday advised newly-sworn-in Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami against smiling at him in the assembly. The strange advice came just a
Chennai, Feb 08: DMK leader MK Stalin said that DMK will support O Panneerselvam as Chief Minister and to continue to behave like a responsible opposition. Reacting to Sasikala’s allegations
Chennai, Dec 23: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin has written to Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to remove or sack all vice chancellors who are scholars and academicians
Chennai, Dec 17: Dismissing Opposition demands for bringing out a white paper into the hospitalisation of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK on Friday termed their move as part of
Chennai, December 15: M K Stalin today demanded a white paper report on Jayalalithaa’s mysterious death. He also urges detailed report on the treatment given to her.
New Delhi, Oct 14: A sect of students from Jawaharalal Nehru University (JNU) seems to be obsessive with ‘Dusshera’ festival. And they have their celebrations by taking BJP Government and
Chennai, October 8: DMK treasurer and opposition leader M K Stalin had visited Jayalalithaa at the apollo hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Stalin was not able to meet the AIADMK
Chennai, Sept 7: Futurists had already predicted that the coming world war will be for winning the share of fresh water supply. And if Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring states
Tamil Nadu politics is a cocktail of cult, cash and caste. And the state’s autocracy rests with the party and the Chief Minister of the ruling party. This leads to
Chennai, May 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, DMK chief M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin were today sworn in as MLAs in the 15th Tamil Nadu Assembly,