Kolkata,Jan 16:Six elderly women died at the annual Ganga Sagar Mela — one of West Bengal’s biggest religious fairs — at Kochuberia in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. According to
VIJAYAWADA/KOCHI,Dec26: At least 25 Ayyappa devotees, including 17 from Andhra Pradesh were injured, following a stampede near the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Sunday night.Two devotees from Gorantla village of
Addis Ababa,Oct3: Ethiopia began three days of national mourning Monday for 52 people who were killed in a stampede at a religious festival after police clashed with anti-government protesters, according
Mina,Sept12:Muslim pilgrims reached Mina today for the ritual stoning of the devil, the last major rite of the annual hajj and the scene of a devastating stampede last year. A
MUMBAI,Sept9: Many people are feared injured in a stampede at a naval base in Mumbai’s Malad, where thousands of candidates had gathered for a recruitment drive on Friday morning. Reports
Dubai,Sept5: Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, renewed criticism of Saudi Arabia over how it runs the haj after a stampede last year killed hundreds of pilgrims, and suggested Muslim countries