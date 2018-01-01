London, Jan 30: American coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, has promised to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring refugees access to the
American coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, promises to hire 10,000 refugees over five years
Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees around the world after Trump ban
Washington ,Jan 30:American coffee house chain Starbucks has announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees around the world over the next five years. The announcement comes two days after US President
Amazon and Starbucks pay less tax than a sausage stand in Austria
Vienna,Sept3:Multinational companies including Amazon and Starbucks pay less tax in Austria than one of the country’s tiny sausage stands, the republic’s centre-left chancellor lamented in an interview published on Friday.
New partnership beyond India: Tatas and Starbucks
Seattle/Mumbai, June 27 Tatas and Starbucks on Monday announced a host of new initiatives, including the inclusion of single-origin coffee from India in its outlets abroad, bring the brand to