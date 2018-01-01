StateBankOfIndia

New Delhi, Jan 22: The largest public sector banking institution in India, State Bank of India (SBI) will be hiring nearly 9,500 junior assistants for customer support and sales functions.
New Delhi, January 10: A new circular issued by the State Bank of India management has asked the employees to avoid belching; as they find it irritating. The circular proffers
New Delhi, September 26: Ahead of the festive weekend coming, the banks would remain closed for four days starting from September 29 to October 2. As the festive season would
Mumbai, April 18: For the first time, SBI Card — the payment solutions provider in India which incorporated as a joint venture between the State Bank of India — has
New Delhi, Mar. 25: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, Arundhati Bhattacharya, ranked 26th in the fourth edition of Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders list. With this, Arundhati Bhattacharya has
Mumbai, March 07: The State Bank Of India-led consortium’s attempt to auction two properties of Vijay Mallya’s defunct Kingfisher Airlines — Kingfisher House in Mumbai and Kingfisher Villa in Goa
SB account holders in SBI must maintain a minimum balance and will charge defaulters a penalty from April 1.
Mumbai, Feb 16: “Once merger is complete, we will be in a position to save costs of these associate banks, because the structure of the five head offices will fold
New Delhi, Feb 16: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of State Bank of India with five of its associate banks including State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur,
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The State Bank of India and other public sector banks on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the Aircel-Maxis case as a
Chennai, January 12: State Bank of India (SBI) can shut down its branches till the supply of cash gets normalised and staff are not put to risk to face the
MUMBAI,Nov2: State Bank of India(SBI) has cut home loan rates to a 9.1% -the lowest in six years -as part of a festive scheme. The rate cut comes on the
New Delhi, Oct 31: The State Bank of India has dispatched over 6 lakh debit cards and its customers are likely to get it very soon. Following the recent incident
Mumbai, Oct 03: The State Bank of India on Monday announced its entry into Myanmar by opening a branch in the capital city of Yangon, becoming the first domestic lender
New Delhi, Oct 1: Arundhati Bhattacharya has secured a year’s extension as the chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI) to oversee the merger of six smaller commercial banks into
Kochi, August 30: A petition questioning the merger of State Bank of Travancore (SBT) with State Bank of India (SBI) was admitted in the Kerala High Court here on Tuesday. The
New Delhi, August 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case against business tycoon Vijay Mallya after a complaint by the State Bank Of India in connection with
Mumbai, Aug 1: Global software and Cloud major Oracle India on Monday announced a corporate citizenship collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI) and launched the `D-Change’ programme which will support
New Delhi, May 24: Having bitten the bullet on bad loans, India’s state-owned banks now need to merge into half a dozen well-capitalized institutions than can underwrite economic growth, the