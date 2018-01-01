New Delhi, September 22: Global crude rates halved over the same period. Indians at the same time wonder why they have to pay more for petrol and diesel. Centre states
New Delhi, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now made one-night stays mandatory for Union ministers who visit the northeastern states in an effort to send out a message
Miami,Oct6:Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida and South Carolina have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Matthew churns towards the US east coast. “This is a serious storm,” warned
NewDelhi,Sept7:With over five lakh posts of primary teachers lying vacant in government schools across the country, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry has decided to write to states requesting them
New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) More than 26,400 people have so far been rescued by the NDRF from the flood-ravaged areas in Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states.The National