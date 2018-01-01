Sydney,Nov17:Australia has announced changes to the 457 visa for skilled foreign workers to limit their ability to look for another job after their official employment ends, a move that will
Indians to be affected by cut in stay of Australian immigration skilled visa holders to 60 days
Chinese astronauts enter Tiangong-2 space station for one month stay
Beijing,Oct19:A pair of Chinese astronauts entered the country’s orbiting space station for a month-long stay early Wednesday, as China’s sixth and longest crewed mission gets underway in earnest. The Shenzhou
Court stays Haryana quota
Punjab, September 22: Punjab and Hryana High courts stay quota for economically weak sections
Supreme Court refuses to stay the Patna High Court’s order granting bail to former RJD MP Shahabuddin
New Delhi, September 19: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Patna High Court’s order granting bail to former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Shahabuddin and listed the matter
Hyderabad High Court grants stay on the Swiss Challenge method adopted by Andhra Pradesh government
Hyderabad, September 12: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday granted stay on the Swiss Challenge method adopted by Andhra Pradesh government to allot bids for developing the start-up area of