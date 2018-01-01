steelflyover

Bengaluru: No steel flyover in city for now
Bengaluru, Nov 03: The Bangalore Development Authority has given an undertaking to the Karnataka High Court that it will not proceed with the proposed flyover in Bengaluru. The High Court
BENGALURU,Oct18The big steel bridge that Bengaluru does not want will be built, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has insisted, unfazed by protests that have included thousands of people spending last Sunday