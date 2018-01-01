Kochi,July12:The notice posted in the ER wing of a prominent 500-plus bed hospital in the city on Tuesday read: “Only acute trauma patients will be admitted.” The hospital had to
Nurses in Kerala to go on indefinite stir from July 17
Nehru College of Engineering to open after 40 day stir
Pampadi, Feb 16:The Nehru College of Engineering in Pambadi, which has remained closed following an agitation in connection with the death of student Jishnu Pranoy, will reopen on Friday. The
One student dies in violent clashes at anti-power station stir in Bhangar
BHANGAR, Jan 18: Land agitation made a violent comeback to Bengal’s political landscape on Tuesday , with a college student succumbing to bullet injuries he picked up during an antipower
Radiologists to join nationwide IRIA stir against harrassment so no more CT,MRI or ultrasonography
JAIPUR,Sept1: Radiologists from the state will join nationwide strike of radiographers from Thursday. Therefore, they will not conduct CT scan, MRI, X-rays and sonography. They have accused the government of