stonepelter

Man tied to jeep as human shield, files complaint against Major Leetul Gogoi
New Delhi, May 25: Farooq Ahmed Dar, the stone-pelter, who was tied to the bonnet of a jeep by Major Leetul Gogoi, has filed a complaint with the state Human
New Delhi, May 25: Farooq Ahmed Dar, the stone-pelter, who was tied to the bonnet of a jeep by Major Leetul Gogoi, has filed a complaint with the state Human
Bengaluru, May 23: Reacting to Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal’s furore tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC on Tuesday said to drag any woman into this controversy irrespective of
Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh, May 9: Coming down heavily on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her statement that ‘not every youth in Kashmir is a stone pelter’ and for