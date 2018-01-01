StonePelting

New Delhi, July 25: While expressing contentment over the Government of India’s commitment to proceed against the Separatists, defence experts on Monday blatantly said that ‘no mercy’ should be shown
No mercy shall be shown to the Hurriyat who instigate stone pelting and burning schools: Defence experts
Paresh Rawal shouldn’t have dragged woman into stone-pelting issue: BJP leader Shaina NC
Bengaluru, May 23: Reacting to Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal’s furore tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC on Tuesday said to drag any woman into this controversy irrespective of
Major Leetul Gogoi, who tied Kashmiri local to jeep, awarded by Gen. Bipin Rawat
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 22: Major Leetul Gogoi, the Army officer who tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep as a ‘human shield’ against a stone-pelting mob in
Gonda: 4 injured, BJP campaign vehicles damaged in stone-pelting
Gonda, Feb 20: Four persons received minor injuries and two campaign vehicles of a BJP candidate were damaged as group of locals indulged in stone pelting in Parna Bagulaha village
Girl dies in road mishap caused by stone pelting in Srinagar
Srinagar, Sep 27 : A girl died in a road accident caused by a stone pelting mob in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Police said, “Stone pelting led to