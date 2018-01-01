Florida,June 28:It was not weather or a mechanical problem that diverted a Spirit Airlines flight on June 22. It was the unscheduled arrival of an additional passenger, born midflight, that
Canberra, May 3:Convicted Australian pedophiles will have their passports cancelled and will be banned from travelling overseas under strict new laws designed to stop underage sex tourism. The laws, unveiled
California,May23:In 15 years, people will stop driving cars, says an expert whose predictions have come true earlier. Tony Seba, a serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur, and an instructor in Entrepreneurship, Disruption
New Delhi,Oct19: Some WhatsApp users would be in for disappointment later this year. Many smartphones which run on a particular Operating System will lose compatibility with WhatsApp by the end
New Delhi, June 7: Guess how much money we as a nation would save if we stopped honking? Ac cording to a back-of-the envelope calculation by a Mumbai-based electrical engineer,