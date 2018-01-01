For Next Natural Disaster Forecast, Login On Twitter
forsee Washington, March 13: Turns out, social media is far more accurate than traditional forecasting as a team of researchers has suggested that it can warn us about extreme weather
forsee Washington, March 13: Turns out, social media is far more accurate than traditional forecasting as a team of researchers has suggested that it can warn us about extreme weather
Atlanta, Jan 23 : Storms lashing the southern United States have killed 11 persons in the state of Georgia, local authorities reported on Sunday. After severe storms hit the southern