Beijing, Feb 4 : Thousands of Chinese motorists have been left stranded in a massive traffic jam as millions started to return from a week-long national holiday, media reports said.
China witnesses 50km long traffic jam leave thousand stranded
Stranded humpback whale near NY harbour euthanized
NewYork,Nov24:After spending days stuck in shallow waters off the coast of Long Island, a humpback whale grew sicker and thinner. Veterinarians euthanized the 20-ton creature Wednesday afternoon in Moriches Bay
Sushma Swaraj helps New Jersey Indian woman with newborn stranded in US after husband’s death
NewJersey,Nov10:External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj once again played the guardian angel to an Indian woman in the US who recently gave birth to a baby girl weeks after her husband
Mathura man stranded in Saudi Arabia for over four months returns home
Mathura,Sept20: A man from Mathura, who was stranded for over four months in Saudi Arabia, after failing to pay an agent who had promised him a job in that country,
A group of Australian beachgoers rescue stranded baby whale from a beach
Australia, July 29: A group of beachgoers helped to rescue a stranded baby whale from a beach in Australia on Thursday afternoon. Emma O’sullivan shared video of the rescue to Facebook