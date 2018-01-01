Lucknow,July24: After the announcement of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closing down its Lucknow Center, more than 2,000 workers and their families hit the streets on Sunday for a silent march. The
TCS closing down its Lucknow Center,workers hit the streets for a silent march
Andhra farmers throw vegetables on the road in Amaravati, streets to protest against land acquisition
Amaravathi, April28:Angry farmers from Penumaka and Undavalli, two villages that are part of Andhra’s upcoming capital Amaravati, took to the streets on Thursday and threw vegetables on the road. The
Protesters in Malaysia throng streets demanding Najib Razak’s resignation
Kuala Lumpur, Nov 19 : Thousands of people took to the streets in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday demanding the resignation of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, hit by allegations of
Fan to spot out Rajinikanth in the streets of US, while the Rajini hysteria is gripping the world
United States, July 23: When the whole world is celebrating Kabali, superstar Rajinikanth was spotted in the streets of US. Ever since the teaser of Kabali was out, superstar Rajinikanth has