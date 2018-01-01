Karnataka/Bengaluru, November 3: Over 50,000 doctors in Karnataka went on strike on Friday in regard with the new medical bill. The doctors in Karnataka are demanding the rollback of Karnataka
New Delhi,August22:Normal banking operations have been hit as public sector bank employees went on a one-day nationwide strike today to protest against the government’s proposed consolidation move, besides raising other
Mumbai,August7:Millions of Mumbaikars were severely hit on Rakshabandhan Day as around 37,000 employees of the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) launched a strike to press for their salary demands here on
Bengaluru, Feb 17: App-based taxi service providers Ola and Uber will remain off roads till Tuesday following a decision taken by the taxi drivers associated with them to protest the low
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton’s Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California: Two earthquakes struck early Wednesday near Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of two states. The U.S. Geological Surveys says the two magnitude
Hyderabad, Nov 4 : The country’s petroleum dealers, who are on a two-day no-purchase strike since yesterday, have threatened to go on a full-fledged strike on November 15 to press for
Buenos Aires,Oct20:Thousands of people in Argentina have walked out of work for an hour in protest over the horrific rape and murder of a teenage girl. Lucia Perez, 16, was
Warsaw,Oct3:Polish women are waging a nationwide strike to protest a legislative proposal for a total ban on abortion, with workers and students boycotting their jobs and classes and housewives refusing
Kabul,Sept28:A suspected U.S. drone strike against Islamic State in Afghanistan killed 18 people on Wednesday, most of them militants but possibly including some civilians, Afghan officials said. Civilians casualties in
Seoul, Sep 26 : The workers of Hyundai Motor in South Korea staged a full nationwide strike on Monday, the first since 2004 when the company’s production line came to a
Sanaa,Sept24:Four members of al Qaeda’s Yemen branch, including a local commander, were killed in a suspected U.S. drone strike on a vehicle travelling east of the capital Sanaa, two local
Srinagar, September 15: Separatist-sponsored strike and restrictions imposed by authorities ensured disruption in normal life in Kashmir valley for the 69th day on Thursday even as one more youth injured
KOCHI,Sept3: The nationwide strike on Friday was near total in the city as vehicles kept off the roads, and shops and commercial establishments remained closed. Except for emergency services like
NewDelhi,August31:Ultrasonography services throughout the country will be hit from Thursday onwards as Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) has threatened an indefinite countywide strike. Radiologists are protesting against provisions of
New Delhi, Aug 31 :Trade unions today said they will go ahead with nation-wide strike on September 2, rejecting as “completely inadequate” the government’s 42 per cent hike in minimum
Hyderabad, August 27: Trade unions and federations are gearing up to participate in the ensuing nation-wide industrial strike, which is scheduled for September 2, following the call given by the Central
MUMBAI: Taxi and autorickshaw drivers under Jai Bhagwan Taxi Rickshaw Sanghatana today announced they would go on indefinite strike from August 29 in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai demanding the
Chennai, August 18: Around five lakh bankers declares to go on strike on September 2 protesting against the central government’s economic polices and anti-labour reform measures, the All India Bank Employees’
New Delhi August 18: Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing Wednesday vowed to fight “tooth and nail” its own government’s decision to hike minimum wages by up to 50 per cent