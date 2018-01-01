QUITO,July1:: A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador, sending people running into the streets of the country’s major cities. Authorities say there have been no early reports
SHANGHAI, May 20 : A magnitude 6 point 0 earthquake struck near the centre of the Philippine archipelago today at a depth of 540 km (336 miles), the China Earthquake
Beijing, May11:An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit China’s northwest Xinjiang region on Thursday. At Least eight people were died on Thursday. The pictures of the incident have gone online on the
Islamabad , Jan. 9 : An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Swat district of Pakistan and other nearby areas. The epicentre of the earthquake was on Afghanistan-Tajikistan
Beijing, Nov 26 :One person was killed after a powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Akto County in the quake-prone Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, state media reported today. A villager died as
Jakarta, Nov 17: A powerful quake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale stuck Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and East Java province, triggering panic, officials said on Thursday. The quake
TOKYO,Nov12: A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake, at a depth of 44
Port Moresby,Oct17:A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude struck off the coast of New Britain island in Papua New Guinea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. There was no