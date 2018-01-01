Washington DC/USA, Jan 29: Consuming leafy greens, vegetables, nuts, berries and wine may substantially slow down the cognitive decline in stroke survivors, reveals a recent study. The findings are significant
ew York, Jan 10: As Diana Hardeman climbed into a New York City taxi with her boyfriend around midnight on May 31, she suddenly realized she had no idea where
NEW YORK,Nov2: Consuming an egg — nutrient-rich source of high quality protein — per day may lead to a 12 per cent reduction in risk of stroke, a new research
New York, Oct 25 : Pregnancy in young women may increase the risk of stroke as compared to their older counterparts of childbearing age, a study has found. The findings showed
London, August 29: Atrial fibrillation — a common type of abnormal heart rhythm which leads to a stroke — can now be easily detected with your smartphone using a low-cost application,
London, August 29: Low socio-economic status can increase the chances of getting a second heart attack or stroke, according to new research. The study, published in the journal European Society of
Mexico City August29:Amorous, but fatal? Yes, a hickey ended up causing the death of 17-year-old Julio Macias Gonzalez from Mexico City. The incident occurred during dinner when he started convulsing.
Washington D.C., August 19: For older women who have had a stroke or other signs of cerebrovascular disease, taking calcium supplements may increase risk of dementia, according to a new
New York, August 17: Living a sedentary life can be a potentially independent risk factor for heart disease and stroke, warns a study, suggesting to “sit less and move more”. The
Washington DC, Aug 13: Looks like Finland’s national tobacco policies have radically reduced the incidences of subarachnoid haemorrhage, the most fatal form of stroke. Previously, it was thought that in
Washington D.C, Jun 30: A new neuroendovascular technique has shown promise in stroke patients with large-vessel clots. The Medical University of South Carolina researchers reported impressive 90-day outcomes in patients
Washington D.C, Jun 2 : A new study has found that shift work can put workers out of sync with their body clocks, leading to more severe strokes. Researcher David