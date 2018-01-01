SubhashVelingkar

Panaji, September 3: The ongoing Goa RSS-BJP squabble is only an ego clash between Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Subhash Velingkar, the Congress has alleged, adding that the differences would be
The ongoing Goa RSS-BJP rift only an ego clash between Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Subhash Velingkar: Congress
RSS cadre rebels in Goa as over 400 members resign after BJP sacks state chief Subhash Velingkar
PANAJI,Sept1: More than 400 volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS in Goa announced that they were resigning in protest against the sacking of state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar.
Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar expresses regret over the unceremonious removal of Subhash Velingkar
Panaji, August 31: Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday expressed regret over the unceremonious removal of Subhash Velingkar as the state RSS chief. The Chief Minister initially refused to
Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar resigns from committee set up for CM’s birthday
Panaji, June 29: In an embarrassment to the BJP-led Goa government, state RSS Chief Subhash Velingkar has resigned from the committee formed to celebrate the 60th birthday of Chief Minister