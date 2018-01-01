SYDNEY,Dec20: Australia and France signed an agreement on Tuesday to build the world’s largest diesel-electric submarines in the Australian industrial town of Adelaide. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and French Defense
Australia, France teamup to build world’s largest diesel-electric submarines
Pakistan to acquire eight diesel electric attack submarines from China
Islamabad,August31:Pakistan will acquire at least eight modified diesel-electric attack submarines from China by 2028 in a nearly USD 5 billion agreement, said to be the biggest arms export deal for
China all set to supply eight modified diesel-electric attack submarines to Pakistan Navy
Islamabad, August 31: In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, China is set to supply eight modified diesel-electric attack submarines to the Pakistan Navy by 2028. The
Admiral Sunil Lanba urges the naval forces, including ships, submarines and aircraft, to remain ‘combat ready’
Mumbai, Aug 1: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba on Monday urged the naval forces, including ships, submarines and aircraft, to remain ‘combat ready’ at all times to carry out