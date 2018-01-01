Haj subsidy removal: Minority empowerment or divisive strategy ?
It's a truth that not appeasement but knowledge is the true way of progress. But the slogan politics of Beti Bachao is still remaining as a political game so this
It's a truth that not appeasement but knowledge is the true way of progress. But the slogan politics of Beti Bachao is still remaining as a political game so this
New Delhi, Jan 16: The Centre on Tuesday abolished subsidy given for Haj pilgrims. Announcing the withdrawal of the Haj subsidy, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said despite the