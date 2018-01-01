SuchaSinghChhotepur

Punjab, September 30: Following the path shown by Siddhu, tehcricketer turned politician, former Punjab state convener of the Aam Aadmi Party Sucha Singh Chhotepur has also officially resigned from the Aam
After Siddhu, Sucha Singh Chhotepur also resigns from AAP, likely to announce new political front on October 1
Sucha Singh Chhotepur demands CBI probe over bribe allegations; says AAP free to defame him if found guilty
Chandigarh, August 27: Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who was yesterday sacked from the post of party’s Punjab convener following allegations of seeking bribe for allotting party tickets, on Saturday demanded for a CBI probe, insisting
AAP removes Sucha Singh Chhotepur from Punjab AAP Convener post
Chandigarh, Aug 26: The AAP has removed its Punjab chief Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who has been accused of taking bribe for assigning constituencies to party candidates for the assembly elections to
AAP Punjab chief Sucha Singh Chhotepur accepts cash for assigning constituencies to party candidates in sting video
CHANDIGARH,August 26: The Aam Aadmi Party could today sack its Punjab chief Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who has been accused of taking bribe for assigning constituencies to party candidates for the assembly