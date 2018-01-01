Juba, Feb 21: Parts of war-ravaged South Sudan are suffering famine, a government official said on Monday, adding nearly half the country’s population would lack reliable access to affordable food
Parts of War-Ravaged South Sudan suffering famine
Vijayawada: Sudanese engineering student murdered by fellow national
Vijayawada, Jan 31: A 25-year-old engineering student from Sudan was found dead in his room at a rented house near Ferry Ghat road, near Vijayawada in the wee hours of
Eight football fans killed in South Sudan bar shooting: Says Government
Juba, (Sudan), Nov 07: At least eight people were killed when some unknown gunmen fired on football fans in a bar in the South Sudan capital Juba at the weekend,
Five soldiers killed in South Sudan’s capital Juba
Five soldiers were killed and two wounded late on Thursday when forces loyal to President Salva Kir and Vice President Riek Machar clashed in South Sudan’s capital. Lul Ruai Koang,
Refugee who walked through Channel Tunnel walks free from UK court
CANTERBURY, ENGLAND, JUNE 22: A Sudanese man who walked through the Channel Tunnel last year in an extreme example of the desperate measures some refugees are prepared to take to