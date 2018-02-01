SudirmanCup

Sudirman Cup: India crash out of post 0-3 drubbing to China
Queensland [Australia], May 26 (ANI): In a major blow, India crashed out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship after going down 0-3 against 10-time champions China in their
GOLD COAST (Australia),May24: India dished out a dominating show to notch up a stunning 4-1 win over former champions Indonesia to keep themselves afloat for a knockout berth in the