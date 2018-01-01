Dubai, Feb 9: A 21-year-old Indian student committed suicide at a University Campus in Dubai. The Indian student who came along with his father to pay fees, jumped from the
New Delhi: Jan 5: Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) has completed research projects that focused on identifying factors causing suicides among troops deployed in Field and Peace areas. DIPR
Cuba: Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, committed suicide on Thursday. He was aged 68. According to Cuban media, he was battling depression to which
Bengaluru/Karnataka, Jan 9: BJP District Yuva Morcha President, Anil was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 20-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur. A 20-year-old woman hanged herself in Chikmagalur
Bengaluru, Jan 2: Depressed and frustrated over intense hair fall problem, 27-year-old software engineer hailing from Madurai, committed suicide on Sunday, said the police. R Mithun Raj native of Jaihindpuram
Gurgaon, September 26: A 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate named Ankit Wadhwa allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 23rd floor of a residential apartment in the Golf Course road
Madurai/Tamil Nadu, September 25: A family of eight people committed suicide at Sorashtapuram in Madurai on Sunday. According to reliable sources, the financial crisis was the main reason behind this
Mumbai/ Maharashtra, September 23: Six months after the marriage, couple ended their lives by hanging themselves at their home in suburban Malad, said media reports. Dhanraj Bhuvaneshwarlal Nai (24) and
New Delhi, August 4: The reason behind the death of a 20-year old National-Level Women Hockey player from Haryana sounds suspicious. Jyoti Gupta, the deceased was found dead on a
New York/United States, August 4: Michelle Carter, 20-year old Massachusetts woman who supported her teenage boyfriend, Conrad Roy to commit suicide has been punished. A judge on Thursday issued a
Mumbai,July22:After a 13-year-old boy from Powai tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison because he had been sodomised, police are now probing whether his 11-year-old friend and neighbour, who
MUMBAI,July11: Just a day after she received the news of her mother’s death, a 37-year-old NRI woman, Hetal Parmar, committed suicide by jumping off the 27th floor of Rustomjee Athena
Chennai,July6: A final year engineering student committed suicide at his residence in Madambakkam on Tuesday night allegedly over harassment by his head of department (HoD) for the last six months. A
Mumbai,July6:Tata Finance’s dismissed managing director Dilip Pendse allegedly committed suicide at his office here today, police said. The body of Pendse (61), who was fired by the Tatas in 2001 after his
Mumbai, June 27: A soldier posted in Pune’s Kharki area, committed suicide at the Narayana Sewa Ashram in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Kumar
Sagar/Madhya Pradesh, June 22: A debt-ridden farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar has committed suicide by hanging himself, who left behind a suicide note. Reportedly the farmer was troubled due to
Mogadishu (Somalia):,June21 A police officer on Tuesday said a suicide car bomber has detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia’s capital, killing at least fifteen people. Captain Mohamed Hussein said
Washington DC/USA, June 12: A study has revealed that patients with a disease that last for more than three months like back pain, diabetes and heart disease are at increased risk
Washington DC/USA, Jun 1: When college students feel isolated and disconnected, support from family members can keep them from harming themselves during difficult times, according to a new study. “Parents