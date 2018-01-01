Suicidebombers

Abuja,July12:Two girl suicide bombers killed at least three people and wounded 17 at a market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Sunday, a spokesman for state emergency agency
Two girl suicide bombers killed at least three people at a market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri
Suicide bombers target government offices,TV station in Afghanistan
Jalalabad, May17:A group of suicide bombers targeted government offices, including the Governor”s house, a police station and the TV station in Jalalabad, triggering gun battles between security forces and the
Four suicide bombers attacks Christian neighbourhood in Peshawar, kills security guard
Pakistan, September 5: At least four suicide bombers attacked a Christian neighbourhood in northwestern Pakistan early on Friday, killing at least one security guard, the military said. Authorities “promptly responded”
Suicide bombers in the Afghan capital kills at least 61 people and injures 207
Kabul, July 23: At least 61 people were killed and 207 injured when suspected Islamic State suicide bombers targeted a mass demonstration in the Afghan capital on Saturday. IS fighters detonated