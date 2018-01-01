Sukmaattack

Pankhajur/Chhattisgarh, May 11: An encounter between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Naxals is underway in Chhattisgarh‘s Pankhajur area. Further details are awaited. Earlier in May, Union Home Minister Rajnath
BSF encounter with naxals still continues in Chattisgarh
Four suspected Naxals arrested over Sukma attack
Sukma/Chhattisgarh, May 4: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police has arrested four suspected Naxals in connection with the deadly Sukma attack. One among the four arrested is
Police recovers body of another Maoist from Sukma attack site
Sukma/Chhattisgarh, April 28: The police have recuperated the body of another Maoist from the Sukma assault site in Burkapal, taking their loss of life to 11. Prior, it was accounted for
Sukma attack: Mortal remains of fallen soldiers brought to CAF camp, Video
Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Apr 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers, who had lost their lives in the Sukma attack, were brought to the Chhattisgarh