Pope Francis sends out Super Bowl video message
Vatican City, Feb6 : Pope Francis released a video shortly ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the annual American football championship game, saying the game is an opportunity to show solidarity and
Houston , Feb2:Counting down the minutes! Lady Gaga is set to take the Super Bowl LI stage for a highly anticipated halftime show performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday,
Los Angeles, Jan 18 : Pop star Lady Gaga has built a tent in her backyard to practice for her highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February