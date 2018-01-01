New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Ayodhya dispute for March 14. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok
New Delhi, Feb 5; The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday over cricketer former Indian S. Sreesanth’s plea challenging
New Delhi, Feb 4: Taking a serious note of the political development in Maldives, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville has urged the government of the Maldives
The tough war between AAP CM Aravind Kejriwal and BJP is getting tighter with centre’s new move to ban sealing drive. ”The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court seeking
New Delhi, September 8 : Bijoy Kumar Sinha, the petitioner who fought a long legal battle for 23 years, finally got the justice from the Supreme court, Recently The Supreme
New Delhi/ August 29: The supreme court on Monday issued a order to fixed the annual fee for MBBS course at Rs 11 lakh. the verdict comes as a huge
New Delhi/ August 25 : The supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear after Diwali pleas challenging Article 35 A, relating to special right and privileges of permanent resident in