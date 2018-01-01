SupremeCourt

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file a response on the plea that alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) is stopping Rohingya
New Delhi, Jan. 23: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government to take a stand on Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to cancel jail sentences of seven convicts in
New Delhi: Jan 22,: A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra that heard the pleas submitted before it to investigate into the mysterious death of special CBI court
New Delhi, January 22: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the review petition filed by the Nirbhaya gangrape convicts. The apex court, in May, upheld the order of Delhi
Dramatic incidents have happened in the apex court of India on the afternoon of January 12 when four ‘senior’ judges made their rift with the Chief Justice of India, Dipak
It was such a surreal moment for a country that often boasts its judiciary as an institution that remains insulated from the grime of a decadent democracy. The first-of-its-kind press
New Delhi, January 18: The petitioners’ counsel on Thursday pointed out three issues as the Aadhaar matter was being argued before five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. During the
New Delhi, January 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban on the Padmaavat and cleared its release. The SC stayed notifications and orders issued by the states of Rajasthan
New Delhi, Jan 18: The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench on Thursday will continue hearing pleas filed with regards to the Aadhaar matter. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of
New Delhi, Jan 17: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday told that sharing Aadhaar data may cause the death of the civil rights of citizens. The observation of the
New Delhi , Jan 17 : A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the matter related to the constitutional validity of linking Aadhaar card to
New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court today came down heavily on the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing alleged extra-judicial killings and fake encounters by the Army, Assam Rifles,
New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on two petitions seeking independent probe into the death of CBI Special Judge BH Loya. The
New Delhi [India], Jan. 14 (ANI): The delegation of Bar Council of India, after meeting the rebel judges on Sunday, expressed confidence that the apparent rift between the four senior-most
New Delhi , Jan 14 : A delegation of the Bar Council of India (BCI), including its Chairman Manan Mishra, arrived at the residence of Justice Chelameswar on Sunday, ahead
New Delhi, Jan 14: Chief Justice Dipak Misra and the four senior-most rebel judges may meet on Sunday to resolve the problems raked up by them as two of the
New Delhi, Jan 13: In the chequered 67-year-long history of the apex court, January 12 will stand out- the day when the nation watched with shock as TV channels aired
It was The Caravan Magazine that exposed on November 2017, shocking details regarding the mysterious death of BH Loya, the judge presiding over one of the most high-profile cases in the country,
New Delhi, Jan 12: The four senior-most Supreme Court judges today virtually revolted against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, who has been a part of several key and
New Delhi, Jan 12: The news of virtual revolt by four senior-most judges against Chief Justice Dipak Misra, a first in the chequered 67-year-long history of the Supreme Court, today