#SupremeCourt
Drama that damaged the decorum and dignity

Dramatic incidents have happened in the apex court of India on the afternoon of January 12 when four ‘senior’ judges made their rift with the Chief Justice of India, Dipak

Four judges and two musketeers

It was such a surreal moment for a country that often boasts its judiciary as an institution that remains insulated from the grime of a decadent democracy. The first-of-its-kind press

SC strikes down ban on Padmavati

New Delhi, January 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban on the Padmaavat and cleared its release. The SC stayed notifications and orders issued by the states of  Rajasthan

Aadhaar hearing begins in Supreme Court

New Delhi , Jan 17 : A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the matter related to the constitutional validity of linking Aadhaar card to

Page 1 of 231 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 23