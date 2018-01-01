Surat (Gujarat), August 16: As many as five dead bodies were recovered from the sea near Navsari district in Gujarat, on Wednesday. The victims belonged to Surat and they all
Surat,July6:A new social fad is taking over people and it is nothing else but a ‘Crying Club’. India’s first crying club started in Gujarat’ Surat. People gather to cry at
Surat/Gujarat, June 17: Diamond merchants in India’s diamond production hub Surat, have called for a day-long bandh today in order to push for an exemption from the three percent tax
Ahmedabad, April 07: Patidar reservation stir leader Hardik Patel will try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Surat on April 17, to raise the unresolved issues
New Delhi, Jan 19 : Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it will relaunch its twin daily direct flights on the Delhi-Surat route effective from March 26 next. The
Surat,Nov14:A builder and diamond merchant from Surat , has surrendered cash of Rs. 6000 crore. If confirmed, he will also have to pay a sum of approx Rs. 5400 crore as tax
Surat,Nov8:Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Kanubhai Gandhi passed away on Monday at a private hospital here, where he was admitted about two weeks back following a heart attack. He was 87. Kanubhai,
Surat,Nov7:A Gujarati diamond merchant, Govind Dholakia brought around 1200 people (300 employees with family) on a 10-day trip to Uttarakhand. Dholakia seems to have taken the example of a few
Surat,Nov3: An eight-year-old girl, Nikita Vasava, was killed by a leopard in Vadi Faliya village of Umarpada taluka in Surat . This was the second incident of leopard attack in
SURAT,Oct24: Surat diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, known for his Diwali gifts, is set to shower incentives once again on his employees. Over a thousand cars and 400 apartments have been handed
SURAT,Sept10: While five persons died on Thursday, seven more succumbed on Friday, forcing the district administration and police to swing into action. Two patients are under treatment in the New
Kochi July 22:A Surat-based Gujarati diamond merchant, Savji Dholakia, proprietor of Hare Krishna Diamond exports, a Rs 6,000 crore company with presence in 71 countries decided to give his only son,