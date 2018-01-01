#Suspension
Sports Ministry lifts suspension of IOA

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Sports Ministry on Friday lifted the suspension on the Indian Olympic Association with immediate effect after it removed the corruption-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and

Bhopal jailbreak: Senior official suspended

Lucknow, Nov 08: The Madhya Pradesh government today suspended Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Mansharam Patel for alleged negligence in connection with the jailbreak by eight Students’ Islamic Movement of India