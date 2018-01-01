Young Indian swimmer Vandita conquers English Channel
Ahmedabad, Dec 23: Vandita Dhairyal became the first Gujarati female swimmer, 14th Indian woman and 50th Indian swimmer to cross one of the toughest English Channel from Dover Marina to
Ahmedabad, Dec 23: Vandita Dhairyal became the first Gujarati female swimmer, 14th Indian woman and 50th Indian swimmer to cross one of the toughest English Channel from Dover Marina to
Singapore, Aug 13: Singapore exploded in celebration Saturday after homegrown swimming hero Joseph Schooling beat US legend Michael Phelps in the 100m butterfly in Rio to win the tiny republic’s