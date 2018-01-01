#TamilnaduAssemblyPolls
Karunanidhi wins – for 13th time

Chennai, May 19:  DMK president M. Karunanidhi was on Thursday elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly from Thiruvarur, defeating his nearest AIADMK rival by 68,366 votes, the Election Commission said.

Jaya says TN verdict against DMK’s family rule

Chennai, May 19: Claiming victory as trends gave her party a clear majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa today termed the people’s verdict

AIADMK, DMK face challenges in leather hub

Vellore(TN), May 13: In this leather hub of Tamil Nadu, the electoral battle is proving hard for ruling AIADMK due to several local issues, including those related to tanneries and drinking

Punjabi man throws hat in TN poll ring

Chennai, May 12 :  A 66-year old retired IAS officer, a native of Punjab, is fighting the May 16 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu on the BJP’s lotus symbol, in a

Rahul to address three rallies in TN today

New Delhi, May 7: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is set to address three rallies in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, ahead of the state assembly polls, scheduled for May 16. “Today

Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi declare assets

Chennai, April 30: AIADMK Supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa have a total asset value of Rs 118.58 crore, while DMK President M Karunanidhi disclosed that his and