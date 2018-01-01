New Delhi, August 24 :Recently, Tata Sons announced the appointment of Roopa Purushothaman as head of policy advocacy, effective September 1. As per reports, in her role,Purushothaman will drive the
Mumbai,August2: Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, said on Wednesday that it will be the title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for the next 10 years. The event
Mumbai, Feb 28: Tata Sons have agreed to pay Rs 7,876 crore(USD 1.17 billion) in damages to Japanese mobile operator NTT DoCoMo in their long-standing dispute over the latter’s exit from
Mumbai, Feb 21: It will be a historic moment when Natarajan Chandrasekaran takes over as Chairman, Tata Sons, being the first non-Parsi to take over reigns of the country?s most
Mumbai, Jan 17: Tata Sons Chairman-designate N Chandrasekaran on Monday stressed on the need to focus on social entrepreneurship programmes and suggested students to do a number of social projects,
Bengaluru, Jan 13:Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), will be the new chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the $100 billion
Nagpur, Dec 28: In a surprise development, Ratan Tata, the Interim Chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday arrived here to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Details of the closed-door private
Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry’s camp today termed as “unsubstantiated claims and half truths” a series of allegations by the company, which stated that he betrayed trust and tried
Mumbai, November 10: Hours after Tata Sons replaced Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday, the group accused him of betraying their trust and allegedly desired to
Mumbai, Nov 03: Digging in his heels after being ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry plans to continue as Chairman of all Tata group firms, including Tata Steel,
Mumbai, Nov 01: S Ramadorai, the former vice chairman of Tata Consultancy Services, has reportedly quit as the head of the National Skill Development Corporation and National Skill Development Agency.
Mumbai, Oct 31: Citing “heightened management risk” following the ouster of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons, Brickwork Ratings has revised outlook of Tata Steel to negative while as
Mumbai, Oct 29: India’s financial crime-fighting agency will look into Tata Sons’ ousted chairman’s allegations related to the mismanagement of the group’s aviation ventures, India Today reported on Saturday citing
Mumbai, Oct 27 : Tata Sons on Thursday hit back at ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry saying his letter lambasting his predecessor Ratan Tata makes unsubstantiated claims and malicious allegations. “It is
New Delhi, Oct 27: The buzz in the Ministry of Finance offices in North Block is of course the sordid Tata tales. Senior officials confide that they are keen that
Mumbai, Oct 26: Ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry accused directors at India’s largest conglomerate of wrongfully dismissing him and warned that the tea-to-software giant may face 1.18 trillion rupees
Mumbai, Oct 26: In a “protest” email to Tata Board members, Cyrus Mistry has said that he is “shocked at the manner of his removal” and has called it unprecedented.
New Delhi, Oct 26: The political and financial capitals of India are abuzz with speculation that Cyrus Mistry might seek an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi
Mumbai, Oct 25: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has filed four caveats at National Company Law Tribunal against Ratan Tata, Tata Group and Tata Trusts. Three of the four
Mumbai, October 25: Tata Sons Interim Chairman Ratan N. Tata, hinting at possible changes in the group companies, on Tuesday urged them to “act as leaders in their respective markets