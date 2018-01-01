In 2015, India’s TB deaths doubled, Here’s why
India had double the number of estimated deaths by tuberculosis (TB) in 2015 — 480,000 deaths, up from 220,000 deaths in 2014 — because previous estimates were too low, according
“Is Khema Bhai there?” B D Sagar shouted out in Gujarati to a small group of people sitting under a tree on a dusty knoll, in the outskirts of Mehsana
New Delhi, August 27: facing the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB) in the world, is also the world’s largest consumer of antibiotics, says a study, conducted to determine whether pharmacies
Switzerland, July 11: Viral hepatitis is one of the leading killers across the globe, with a death toll that matches Aids or tuberculosis, research in the Lancet suggests. WHO (World Health Organization)