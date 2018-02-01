Tuberculosis : New model of tracking patients holds promise for India
“Is Khema Bhai there?” B D Sagar shouted out in Gujarati to a small group of people sitting under a tree on a dusty knoll, in the outskirts of Mehsana
“Is Khema Bhai there?” B D Sagar shouted out in Gujarati to a small group of people sitting under a tree on a dusty knoll, in the outskirts of Mehsana
Agra: In a shocking incident reported from Agra’s prestigious hospital, SN Medical College, a doctor asked his junior, who was not ready to admit a TB patient who was almost