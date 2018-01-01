China’s TCL launches 49-inch P1 Smart TV series in India
New Delhi, Oct 3: Chinese global consumer electronics brand TCL on Monday launched TCL 49-inch P1 Smart TV series at a special launch offer of Rs 31,990 and 49-inch full-HD D2900
New Delhi, Oct 3: Chinese global consumer electronics brand TCL on Monday launched TCL 49-inch P1 Smart TV series at a special launch offer of Rs 31,990 and 49-inch full-HD D2900
New Delhi, September 1: After Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Asus, Micromax and Yu, Gionee, Karbonn, Lava, Xolo, Sony, Videocon and Sansui Reliance Digital on Tuesday tied up with HTC, Intex and