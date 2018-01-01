TeachersWearingJeans

CM Khattar denies ‘no jeans’ diktat for Haryana school teachers
Chandigarh, June 11 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday denied that his government has issued a directive to school teachers in the state asking them not to
Chandigarh, June 11 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday denied that his government has issued a directive to school teachers in the state asking them not to
New Delhi, June 11 : Taking a strong exception to the recent order of the Haryana education department which bars school teachers from wearing jeans to work, the Congress on