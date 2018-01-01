Budapest, MAy11:In a proud moment for all Indian Formula One fans, Haas, the first American Formula One team in 30 years, has announced they have signed 19-year old GP3 Series driver Arjun
New Delhi,April27: A team of doctors in Delhi has successfully operated upon a seven-month-old baby from Iraq who was suffering from polymelia – a birth defect involving limbs – to
Los Angeles , Feb. 4: After being totally left out for years by The Academy, Mel Gibson has once again come into the spotlight with his Oscar nod and has
Oslo, Feb 2 : Norway named Swedish veteran Lars Lagerback as its new national football team coach in a three-year deal, public broadcaster NRK has reported. Lagerback, 68, has had
Mumbai, Nov 11 : Lakme Fashion Week, in association with multi-designer retail store Ensemble, hosted an evening here to celebrate sports and fashion with the World Cup champion Indian Kabaddi
Bengaluru,Oct7:The ‘technical team’ led by Chairman GS Jha on Friday visited the Cauvery basin areas to assess the ground situation in Karnataka and said their aim is to is distribute
New York, August 24: Listening to upbeat music can have positive effect on the cooperative spirits of individuals working as a team, according to a new study. In the study published
Kolkata, August 19: A Bangladesh intelligence team has arrived in Kolkata to interrogate the suspected Islamic State (IS) operative Md. Maisuddin alias Musa who was remanded to the custody of the