December 7: To ‘drone’, or not to ‘drone’ – is apparently the question faced by today’s selfie junkies! After the selfie-stick craze,now many are purchasing drones to give that special
New York, Jan 23: Taiwan technology giant Foxconn has announced that it was considering setting up a plant in the US with an investment of $7 billion. The world’s largest
Chennai, July 20: Mobile messaging application Whatsapp is on the road to adding a new font and glimpses of the new entrant has been spotted on Google Play’s beta program
New Delhi, June 15 : “Technology is anything that wasn’t around when you were born,” said Alan Kay, a US-based computer science pioneer credited with designing the Dynabook — the basis
New Delhi, June 10 : Panasonic India on Friday launched two new T44 and T30 smartphones in India priced at Rs 4,290 and Rs 3,290 respectively. “India being a value driven
New Delhi, June 6 : Gurgaon-based start-up Evoxyz Technologies has launched ‘EvoSchool’, an app that shows live location of your kids on your smartphone when they are in school premises. “The
New Delhi, May 23: Panasonic India on Monday launched a new headphone with a “swing-arm” system that supports “free-style monitoring” for music enthusiasts and disc jockeys (DJs). The Rs.12,999 “DJ-1200” headphones
New Delhi, May 23 : Taiwan-based computer hardware company ASUS on Monday launched a Rs.9,999 smartphone with a huge 5000 mAH battery for users who are on the move and do
WhatsApp’s video-calling feature is now live on a beta version of the app (v2.16.80) for Android devices. The APK file, which is ready for download from APK Mirror as well,
New Delhi, May 11: When the tech giant Microsoft unveiled its AI or artificial intelligence-powered bot on Twitter for a playful chat with the people in March, little did the tech
Mumbai, May 11: Domestic electronics company iBall, in partnership with Intel and Microsoft, on Wednesday launched a series of laptops starting at a disruptive price of Rs.9,999. The products, launched under
Mountain View, May 11 : Internet messaging app, WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out its new desktop app. “Today we’re introducing a desktop app so you have a new way to stay
New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Sony India on Monday launched a new home projector with 4K high dynamic range (HDR) capability for a better movie experience. Upgraded with HDR technology,
London, May 9: In the race to capture the burgeoning global smartphone market, British automotive brand Jaguar Land Rover, currently owned by Tata Motors, is all set to launch smartphones and
New York, May 6 : Streaming service Netflix has announced a new tool to help its users better control how much data they use while streaming on cellular networks. The default
Beijing, May 6: A robot is being designed to compete with grade 12 students during the college entrance examination in 2017 and get a score qualifying it to enter first-class
Bengaluru, May 5: Income tax returns e-filing website ClearTax on Thursday announced the launch of its mobile app that will have all the functions available on its web platform. The app
Las Vegas, May 3: Michael Dell announced at the casino capital of the world that the biggest merger in tech history will be called Dell Technologies. “It has a nice sound
New York, April 28: Get ready to say good morning to Twitter in classroom soon as the micro-blogging can help teachers engage students in a more efficient way and better prepare
Beijing, April 26: In a fillip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India and Digital India initiatives, Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco is eyeing a manufacturing base along with