#Tech
Panasonic launches Rs.12,999 headphones for music lovers

New Delhi, May 23:  Panasonic India on Monday launched a new headphone with a “swing-arm” system that supports “free-style monitoring” for music enthusiasts and disc jockeys (DJs). The Rs.12,999 “DJ-1200” headphones

iBall launches Windows 10 laptop for Rs.9,999

Mumbai, May 11:  Domestic electronics company iBall, in partnership with Intel and Microsoft, on Wednesday launched a series of laptops starting at a disruptive price of Rs.9,999. The products, launched under

WhatsApp rolls out new desktop app

Mountain View, May 11 :  Internet messaging app, WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out its new desktop app. “Today we’re introducing a desktop app so you have a new way to stay

Control data use on Netflix with new tool

New York, May 6 : Streaming service Netflix has announced a new tool to help its users better control how much data they use while streaming on cellular networks. The default

Now, file your return via app

Bengaluru, May 5: Income tax returns e-filing website ClearTax on Thursday announced the launch of its mobile app that will have all the functions available on its web platform. The app

Twitter to become your future teacher

New York, April 28: Get ready to say good morning to Twitter in classroom soon as the micro-blogging can help teachers engage students in a more efficient way and better prepare

