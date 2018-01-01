Haldia(West Bengal), Jan 13: In a shocking incident, a teenager in East Midnapore who gets pregnant after being raped repeatedly by a fellow villager, on the promise of marriage her,
Mumbai?Maharashtra, Jan 4: A 16-year-old boy, who was part of the mob blocking a road during the Maharashtra bandh in Nanded city, was crushed to death while escaping police on
Mumbai,August4:An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a differently-abled teenager in his vehicle in Andheri West last month. According to the police, the incident took place on July
London,July14:A teenager has been arrested following a series of acid attacks in northwest London on Thursday night, Scotland Yard said on Friday. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward
ew York ,Jan 25:Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered as she revealed she tried to commit suicide multiple times after being raped as a teenager. The 18-year-old
Mumbai, Nov 01: A spurned lover allegedly axed a teenage girl to death in tribal Jawhar taluka in Maharashtra, the police said today The incident took place yesterday when the
Buenos Aires,Oct20:Thousands of people in Argentina have walked out of work for an hour in protest over the horrific rape and murder of a teenage girl. Lucia Perez, 16, was
Nashik,Oct11:At least eight to ten Dalit families have left Talegaon village in Nashik after a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a Dalit teenager, triggering violent protests in the
South Carolina,Sept29:A14-year-old boy shot and killed his father then drove to an elementary school in South Carolina and opened fire with a handgun, wounding two children and a teacher on
Agra,Sept23:A Dalit teenager was tied to a tree, whipped and tortured on suspicion of stealing a buffalo by more than 15 upper caste men in Agra, who allegedly poured petrol
NEW DELHI,August30: Seventeen-year-old Malvika Raj Joshi doesn’t have a class 10 or 12 certificate but has made it to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), thanks to her computer