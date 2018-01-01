SONIPAT,August1: A 15-year-old girl in Haryana alleges that she was repeatedly gang-raped by her cousins for months and even threatened. The crime surfaced after she went to a doctor for
Gurgaon, June6:Ananya Saluja was just like any other teenager till she was 15. That was two years back. Around that time, the Sri Ram School student in Gurgaon visited Leh
AHMEDABAD, Feb 23: A 16-year-old girl from the Vatva area of the city has accused three men, Pramod Virendra Dubey, Dharmendra and Shreeram Kishoresinh, of gang-raping her near Piplaj railway
NASHIK,Dec5: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five minor students and a collegian at Ashwin Nagar in Nashik in September, police said today. The victim was taken to a
London,Nov18:A 14-year-old British girl who wanted her body to be frozen so she could later be “woken up”, won an historic legal fight shortly before her death, the Associated Pressreports.
HYDERABAD,Oct19:A 16-year-old student of Hyderabad’s Sri Chaitanya College committed suicide in her hostel room on Tuesday, police said. While no suicide note was found, she had called her mother minutes