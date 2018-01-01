SC directs witnesses examination in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case
New Delhi , Dec 6 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Bombay High Court to conduct a trial and examination of the witnesses in the sexual assault case
Panaji,Sept26:The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused relief to former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, and allowed a lower court to frame charges against him, IANS reported. The High
Mapusa/ Goa, September 7: The hearing of a rape case against the former Tehelka magazine editor, Tarun Tejpal, is set to be resumed today at additional district sessions court at
Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, August 9: Today the Gujarat High Court would probably declare its order regarding the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of the butchered Congress leader Eshan Jafri, against