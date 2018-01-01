TejBahadurYadav

New Delhi, April 20: Condemning the dismissal of Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav who uploaded a viral video of poor food condition of the Army, the Congress
Ex-BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur should have been treated as whistleblower: Congress
Expelled BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav says his fight is for soldiers
Rewari (Haryana), Apr 20: A day after the Border Security Force (BSF) dismissed the man behind the viral video of poor food conditions for the army, Tej Bahadur Yadav on
BSF jawan Tej Bahadur now comes out with a challenge to Prime Minister
New Delhi, Feb 27: Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Border Security Force jawan,whose video claiming poor quality food being served to the jawans in Indian army is now a household name. Even
Food Video: BSF soldier’s kin demands CBI probe of food quality
Rewari,Jan 14: Days after Border Security Force(BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav alleged in a Facebook video that troops are being served bad quality food, his wife came out in support
Jawan’s family rubbishes BSF’s claims he is mentally unstable
New Delhi, Jan 11: Imposing faith on Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s claims, which was to expose corruption in the higher order, his family, on Wednesday, reiterated